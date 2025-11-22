Central Water Commission reviews ongoing construction at Polavaram Project

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) visited the Polavaram Project on Friday and reviewed the ongoing construction works. The delegation included Aditya Sharma, Member of the CWC Designs and Research Wing, Chief Engineer SS Bakhshill of the Central Water Commission, and M Raghuram, Member Secretary of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA).

The officials inspected the project activities in detail. They were accompanied by ENC of the Water Resources Department K Narasimhamurthy, Polavaram SE K Ramachandra Rao, Quality Control CE K Seshubabu, DEs K Balakrishna, D Srinivas, and Premchand. From MEIL, GM A Gangadhar and DGM Murali Pammi explained the ongoing works and presented technical details.

At the Polavaram Project viewpoint, officials from the Water Resources Department and MEIL explained to the Central team on the status of the project and the overall progress. The team later visited the model dam.

The Central team then proceeded to the spillway, where they carried out a thorough inspection. They reviewed the condition and operation of the spillway, gates, cylinders, and power packs used for gate operation. The delegation also examined the upstream cofferdam, Gap-1 works, diaphragm wall, and the ongoing construction of the hydropower station. At every location, the team interacted with officials and sought detailed updates on the progress and technical parameters of the works.