CI Shankaraiah dismissed in Vivekananda murder case

KURNOOL: Kurnool district police on Friday dismissed Circle Inspector J Shankaraiah, linked to the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, from service. He was serving in the Kurnool vacancy reserve. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen ordered the action, and Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil issued the dismissal orders, saying they followed departmental findings.

Shankaraiah earlier served as the initial investigating officer in the high-profile case during his posting at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The dismissal comes amid renewed scrutiny, days after he sent legal notices to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking Rs 1.45 crore compensation and a public apology for comments he said damaged his reputation. His name appears in the CBI chargesheet, which cites alleged evidence tampering and manipulation of witness statements. The order cites breach of rules.