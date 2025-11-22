CM Chandrababu Naidu extends services of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand till end of February

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to continue the services of senior IAS officer K Vijayanand as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh for another three months, ensuring administrative continuity at the highest level.

According to official sources, Vijayanand’s current tenure is set to conclude at the end of November 2025. With the Chief Minister favouring his continuation, the State government is expected to secure the required extension from the Centre, allowing him to serve in the top bureaucratic position till the end of February 2026.

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Vijayanand, took charge as Chief Secretary in December 2024. Known for his calm and methodical approach, he has been balancing dual responsibilities as the Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, where he has overseen several key policy decisions.

Sources indicated that the Chief Minister has also firmed up the succession plan.

Sai Prasad likely to be new Chief Secy

Senior IAS officer G Sai Prasad is likely to step into the Chief Secretary’s role once Vijayanand completes his extended tenure in February 2026. Sai Prasad, from the 1991 batch, is currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department and is widely regarded as a steady administrator.

Though Sai Prasad is due to retire on May 31, 2026, officials hint that he is expected to receive an extension to ensure a smooth transition in the State’s administrative machinery.

The buzz in the Secretariat suggests that both Vijayanand and Sai Prasad have been informally alerted about the likely course of action, signalling the government’s preference for experienced hands to steer the administration.