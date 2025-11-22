CM Chandrababu Naidu pushes for food processing units in all 175 constituencies

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that priority should be given to setting up food processing units in the MSME parks of all 175 constituencies to provide value addition to agricultural produce.

Addressing a review meeting on the agriculture and horticulture sectors at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister said he will personally participate in the ‘Rytanna Mee Kosam’ programme to be organised from November 24 to 29 and again on December 3.

He said all Ministers and MLAs should take part in the programme to create awareness among farmers by visiting their houses and handing over his letter appealing to them to adopt best cultivation practices for better results.

The Chief Minister said officials and leaders should explain to farmers the benefits of efficient water usage, water security, demand-driven agricultural production, natural farming and the use of technology to reduce cultivation costs and improve yields. He added that the proposed food processing units will bring value addition to agricultural produce and ensure product perfection.