CM Chandrababu Naidu pushes for food processing units in all 175 constituencies

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that priority should be given to setting up food processing units in the MSME parks of all 175 constituencies to provide value addition to agricultural produce.
Addressing a review meeting on the agriculture and horticulture sectors at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister said he will personally participate in the ‘Rytanna Mee Kosam’ programme to be organised from November 24 to 29 and again on December 3.
He said all Ministers and MLAs should take part in the programme to create awareness among farmers by visiting their houses and handing over his letter appealing to them to adopt best cultivation practices for better results.
The Chief Minister said officials and leaders should explain to farmers the benefits of efficient water usage, water security, demand-driven agricultural production, natural farming and the use of technology to reduce cultivation costs and improve yields. He added that the proposed food processing units will bring value addition to agricultural produce and ensure product perfection.
The Chief Minister said officials should create awareness among farmers about the Farmer app, which provides details on soil strength, moisture content, weather conditions and marketing information. He said information should be provided to farmers in real time. Praising the services of agricultural assistants in the agriculture, horticulture, sericulture and aquaculture departments, the Chief Minister asked them to play a key role in the successful conduct of the ‘Rytanna Mee Kosam’ programme.
Speaking on marketing facilities for agricultural produce, the Chief Minister directed officials to strengthen the marketing network for bananas. When officials informed him about falling banana prices due to cyclone damage and increased cultivation in neighbouring states, the Chief Minister said marketing support should be extended to banana farmers through exports.
The Chief Minister expressed ire over the attitude of Cotton Corporation of India officials, who were said to be causing inconvenience to cotton farmers despite their booking slots through the CCI app to sell cotton. He asked officials to write to the Central government to protect the interests of cotton farmers and said that farmers should not suffer losses under any circumstances.