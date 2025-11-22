CM Chandrababu Naidu sets target of 17 lakh houses in three years

VIJAYAWADA: After handing over three lakh houses to beneficiaries recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a target to complete the construction of more than 17 lakh houses in the next three years. He directed officials of the Housing Corporation and TIDCO to prepare an action plan in this regard. He made it clear that mass house-warmings should be conducted once in three months.

Reaffirming his commitment to housing for all, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the construction of houses.

Chairing a review meeting on Housing at the State Secretariat on Friday, the Chief Minister set a target of five lakh house-warming programmes by the coming Ugadi festival. He said the survey of all beneficiaries should be completed and housing plots should be allotted as per their request.

He said the entire process should be transparent and available online. Under PMAY 1.0, additional payments should be made to SC, ST and BC groups, and an additional Rs 50,000 should be provided to 18,000 Muslim minority beneficiaries, for which the State government has to spend an additional Rs 90 crore.

The CM said housing bills to the tune of Rs 920 crore were pending during the previous YSRCP regime and directed officials to pursue the issue with the Union government.