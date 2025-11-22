Ghee case accused sent to judicial remand after five-day SIT custody in Andhra

TIRUPATI: The Supreme Court-appointed CBI Joint SIT on Friday sent Accused No 24, Chinna Appanna, to judicial remand after completing his five-day custody. The Nellore ACB Court had granted custody on November 17.

SIT officials interrogated Appanna daily until 5 pm, focusing on his alleged links with Premiere Dairy and Bohle Baba Dairy (Uttarakhand).

They also sought information on ransom amounts reportedly routed through hawala channels and attempted to establish his connections with Delhi-based traders Gupta and Ajay Kumar Suganda. However, sources said the accused did not admit to several points raised during questioning.

Meanwhile, other SIT teams have not returned to the camp office for a week, as operations continue in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru.

These teams are tracing key accused Karimulla and probing suspected fake invoice generation worth around Rs 140 crore.

In a separate development, the Nellore ACB Court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Accused No. 16, Ajayakumar Suganda, a Delhi-based trader currently lodged in jail in connection with the ghee adulteration case.