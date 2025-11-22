GVMC Council Meet opens with tense protests and slogans, concludes with 131 approvals

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council meeting on Friday turned tense, beginning with a protest by YSRCP corporators and a CPM corporator against the proposed Ambuja Cement factory at Gangavaram and the privatisation of the steel plant. The Council hall echoed with slogans of “Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku” and “Go Back Ambuja Cements” before Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao intervened and urged members to calm down so that the Zero Hour could begin.

The meeting commenced at 11 a.m., with corporators raising civic issues until 12;30 p.m., before the Council moved on to 90 main agenda items and 42 table agendas. Several of the tabled items triggered further protests.

Jana Sena corporator Kandhula Nagaraju alleged that only TDP wards were receiving development works, claiming Jana Sena wards had been neglected despite repeated complaints to the Mayor and Commissioner. Jana Sena corporator Murthy countered this, stating that all 98 corporators had been treated fairly and that development was being taken up across all wards without discrimination.

Corporator Gangarao criticised the proposed Ambuja Cement project at Gangavaram, alleging pollution concerns and claiming that thousands had opposed the project. He also raised concerns about water distribution and demanded cancellation of certain projects. TDP corporator Palla Srinivasa Rao also spoke on pollution caused by cement industries, stating that the local MLA had opposed the project. His remarks led to a brief uproar in the Council.

YSRCP Corporator Allu Sankar Rao questioned the removal of daily labour food stalls in encroachment drives, saying their livelihoods were being affected while large builders continued to encroach on roads without action. He urged the Commissioner to address the imbalance.

Jana Sena corporator Vasantha Lakshmi highlighted streetlight problems and alleged that sanitation and malaria department workers had not been paid since September. She urged trimming of dangerous trees instead of cutting them.

Several corporators complained that the Mayor was restraining YSRCP and Jana Sena members while not controlling TDP corporators. TDP’s Bommidi Ramana raised sanitation concerns and demanded park development. Issues on pollution, damaged roads, poor lighting, waterlogging, and lack of security at graveyards were brought up by corporators from wards 68, 58 and others.