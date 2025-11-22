Hidma, others killed in fake encounters: Maoists

VIJAYAWADA: The CPI (Maoist) has given a call for a nationwide protest on November 23, alleging that its senior leaders were picked up by police on November 15 in Vijayawada and later killed in what it claims were staged encounters in the Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram regions.

In a statement issued by the party’s central committee, the outfit accused the AP SIB of detaining central committee member and Dandakaranya SZC secretary Madvi Hidma, his associate Rajé and a few others while they were ‘unarmed and undergoing medical treatment,’ and subsequently ‘eliminating them in custody.’

The Maoists made similar allegations about the encounter in Rampachodavaram, asserting that AOB committee member Shankar and others were also taken into custody first and later shown as killed in an exchange of fire.

The outfit paid homage to its deceased leaders, detailing Hidma’s long organisational journey from Sukma district to the top ranks of the Dandakaranya structure.

The statement accused the Centre of intensifying anti-Maoist operations to ‘suppress people’s struggles’ and ‘serve corporate interests.’