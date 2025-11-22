Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam launch boat services in Krishna river from today

KURNOOL: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is set to resume its much-awaited launch (boat) services on the Krishna River, offering a scenic and comfortable journey from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

The services will commence on November 22, providing devotees and tourists with a unique travel experience through the picturesque river stretch.

According to TSTDC officials, the daily journey will begin at 9.00 am from Nagarjuna Sagar and reach Srisailam by 3.00 pm on the same day.

The return trip will start the following morning at 9.00 am from Srisailam, with the boat scheduled to reach Sagar by 3,00 pm. Each launch can accommodate up to 100 passengers, ensuring safe travel.

The TSTDC has announced the ticket tariffs for the season. A single-trip ticket is priced at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,600 for children (age 5-10 years). For a two-way journey, the fare is Rs 3,250 for adults and Rs 2,600 for children. Officials noted that these charges include a scenic cruise experience lasting nearly six hours each way.

An Incharge Officer said, “We successfully operated 10 boat trips last year, and the number is expected to rise this season due to better water availability in the Krishna River.”