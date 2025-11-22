New PPP medical colleges will remain under government control: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that though the new medical colleges are coming up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, they will run under the jurisdiction and supervision of the State government.

Holding a review meeting on medical and health services, the universal health insurance scheme, and the Sanjeevani Health Project in Kuppam, at the State Secretariat on Friday, he took stock of the progress of new medical colleges coming up in Adoni, Markapuram, Madanapalli and Pulivendula.

When officials informed him that the tender process will be completed by next month, he directed them to speed up the process. Each medical college has been allotted 50 acres of land. The medical college and hospital will come up in 25 acres, and the remaining 25 acres will be used for the development of paramedical, nursing, dental care, wellness, Ayurveda and yoga centres.

‘Sanjeevani’ in all of Chittoor dist from Jan

The medical colleges and hospitals should run as per the government norms and Niti Aayog guidelines in provision of health care services to people, he said.

Speaking on the Sanjeevani project to be implemented in Kuppam on a pilot basis, the Chief Minister said the proposed Diginerve Centre will be a game changer in healthcare. Public health will be monitored through digitalisation of health records of each and every individual.

The health data of 49,000 people has been collected, and the Sanjeevani project will be implemented in the entire Chittoor district from January 1, 2026. Sanjeevani is being implemented with the cooperation of Tata and Bill Gates Foundation.

Naidu directed the officials to implement the universal health insurance scheme from April 1, 2026.