Plastic usage persists as ban not effective in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Even as officials claim to have intensified measures to curb single-use plastic across Vijayawada, the ground situation paints a different picture.

Plastic use continues unabated in almost every corner of the city, with carry bags, cups, and disposable packaging flooding markets. Far from the strict enforcement promised by municipal authorities, on-ground checks remain weak, sporadic, and largely ineffective.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had announced a complete ban on single-use plastic in 17 major urban local bodies, including Vijayawada, from October 2.

Following the directive, officials initially launched a series of raids and seized banned plastic items from several shops.

However, the momentum seems to be fizzling out within weeks. With enforcement teams no longer seen on the ground, plastic products have made a strong comeback not just in commercial hubs but across markets, roadside stalls, and residential localities.

From street vendors and flower markets to fruit stalls, tiffin centres, and hotels, the use of banned plastic is widespread.

Vendors openly hand out carry bags without any hesitation or fear of penalties. Activists argue that the enforcement model itself is fundamentally flawed. The ban was intended to target wholesalers and manufacturers, the real sources of plastic circulation, but officials continue to focus only on small traders and pushcart vendors.