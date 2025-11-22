President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Tirumala, interacts with pilgrims

TIRUMALA: President of India Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala Temple on Friday and later surprised fellow devotees by distributing sweets and chocolates at Rambagicha Guest House after her darshan in front of the main temple.

The President had darshan of the presiding deity along with her family members and entourage. Following temple tradition, she first offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Swamy Temple before proceeding to the Maha Dwaram of the Tirumala Temple, where TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu, EO AK Singhal and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary received her with the customary Isthikaphal welcome.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy also accompanied her for Srivari Darshan. After offering prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum, the President was presented with Sesha Vastram. Veda pundits rendered Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

She later received Theertha Prasadams, a portrait of Srivaru, and the 2026 Diaries and Calendars published by TTD from the Chairman and EO.