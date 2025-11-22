Teacher dies as crane bucket falls on her in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: A teacher died when the bucket of a crane used to lift construction material fell on her on the premises of a government high school at Rajanagaram in Payakaraopet mandal of Anakapalli district on Friday. She died while being shifted to Tuni government hospital. The deceased was identified as Jyoshnabhai (47).

According to Payakaraopet police, the construction works of an art gallery are going on on the school premises with the funds provided by Deccan Fine Chemicals under CSR.

Responding to the mishap, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed her deep condolences to the family of the deceased. She directed officials to probe the mishap, and submit a report. The State government will extend all support to the teacher’s family, she said.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. In a post on X, he assured that the government will stand by the teacher’s family in every possible way. “I have instructed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and I have advised that stringent safety measures be implemented to prevent such accidents on school premises in the future,” the HRD Minister said.