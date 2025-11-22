Truzon Solar marks 17th Foundation Day, plans expansion across India

VIJAYAWADA: Sunket Energy Systems, the parent company of Truzon Solar, celebrated its 17th Foundation Day, highlighting its growth in India’s solar energy sector.

The event brought together more than 400 employees and 30 dealers, reflecting the company’s expanding presence and commitment to sustainable energy.

Founder and Managing Director Bhavani Suresh said, “Our journey began with a clear vision to deliver clean, reliable, and high-quality energy solutions. Today, that vision is stronger than ever as we continue to empower homes and businesses with world-class solar solutions. Backed by robust service and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, with Superstar Mahesh Babu as our brand ambassador, we have further strengthened our nationwide visibility and earned greater consumer trust.”

Suresh said Truzon Solar’s customer-first approach and focus on quality set the company apart in India’s fast-growing solar market.

The company operates across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, and has received accolades, including the MNRE Award for Best Company in Telangana.

Chief Executive Officer J Srinivas said, “We are rapidly expanding our dealer network and enhancing our operational capabilities to deliver technologically advanced solar solutions backed by exceptional service. Our relentless focus on quality and our customer-first philosophy continue to distinguish us in the evolving solar industry.”

The company is also leading large-scale ground-mounted solar installations, managing government projects under PM-KUSUM, and delivering high-capacity captive power solutions for multiple sectors.