All issues of capital ryots will be solved in six months: Panel

VIJAYAWADA: The three-member committee appointed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address the concerns of capital region farmers has assured that all pending issues will be resolved within six months.

The committee urged farmers not to believe statements made by a few individuals for selfish reasons and emphasised that the sacrifices and struggles of farmers will not be forgotten by the government.

The second meeting of the committee was held at the Municipal Department headquarters in Amaravati, where progress on decisions taken during the first meeting on 10 November was reviewed. Members discussed unresolved matters in detail and stressed the need to resolve issues promptly wherever possible.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Minister Ponguru Narayana, Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar, CRDA Commissioner Kannababu, Additional Commissioner Bhargav Teja, officials, and representatives of contracting agencies.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said farmers had taken to the streets in the past due to the policies of the previous government, and their struggles and sacrifices remain unforgettable. He noted that while some difficulties arose from earlier decisions, they are being addressed one by one.

He explained that 98 per cent of plot allocations have already been completed, with only about 700 acres still facing issues. Problems related to jaribu and metta lands will be resolved after field verification, he added.