All issues of capital ryots will be solved in six months: Panel

VIJAYAWADA: The three-member committee appointed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address the concerns of capital region farmers has assured that all pending issues will be resolved within six months.
The committee urged farmers not to believe statements made by a few individuals for selfish reasons and emphasised that the sacrifices and struggles of farmers will not be forgotten by the government.
The second meeting of the committee was held at the Municipal Department headquarters in Amaravati, where progress on decisions taken during the first meeting on 10 November was reviewed. Members discussed unresolved matters in detail and stressed the need to resolve issues promptly wherever possible.
The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Minister Ponguru Narayana, Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar, CRDA Commissioner Kannababu, Additional Commissioner Bhargav Teja, officials, and representatives of contracting agencies.
Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said farmers had taken to the streets in the past due to the policies of the previous government, and their struggles and sacrifices remain unforgettable. He noted that while some difficulties arose from earlier decisions, they are being addressed one by one.
He explained that 98 per cent of plot allocations have already been completed, with only about 700 acres still facing issues. Problems related to jaribu and metta lands will be resolved after field verification, he added.
On village boundary lands, the minister said that 370 farmers are facing difficulties, but CRDA norms will be applied to resolve them quickly. Regarding lanka assigned lands, he clarified that a case is pending before the National Green Tribunal, with a verdict expected in February.
Until then, no development can take place on those lands, though the government remains committed to ensuring justice for farmers. He further stated that the Cabinet Sub-Committee will take the final decision on assigned land registrations and assured that the matter will be resolved within 90 days. From January, infrastructure works such as roads, drainage, and street lighting will begin in 25 villages.
Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana reiterated that all farmer-related issues in Amaravati will be resolved within six months. He said every farmer will receive justice, and registrations of returnable plots are progressing rapidly. Only 719 farmers remain to be allotted plots, he added, cautioning farmers not to be misled by false claims.
Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar suggested that boundary stones be laid in layouts to avoid disputes.
He pointed out that existing pipelines in capital villages are not functional.