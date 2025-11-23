CM Naidu orders pothole-free roads by December end

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that all roads in the State are made pothole-free by the end of December.

In a teleconference with Roads & Buildings (R&B) Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, and senior officials, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of road development and repair works.

He instructed the Minister and the Secretary to personally inspect the works and warned contractors who have not yet started projects that strict action would be taken against them.

The Chief Minister stressed that quality standards must not be compromised and urged the use of advanced technologies and innovative materials in road construction.

He noted that the coalition government has prioritised road infrastructure since coming to power, allocating significant funds for its improvement.

Last year, under the Mission Pothole-Free initiative, Rs 861 crore was spent on repairing roads. For the current year, administrative approvals have been granted for works worth Rs 2,500 crore covering 5,471 km of roads.