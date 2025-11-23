‘Expedite Guntur channel expansion’: Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

GUNTUR: A high-level review meeting on the expansion and modernisation of the Guntur Channel, along with the functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department, was held on Saturday at the Guntur District Collectorate.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, who chaired the meeting, directed officials to expedite land acquisition processes and ensure prompt payment of compensation to farmers affected by the Guntur Channel expansion project.

“Compensation has already been finalised for landowners from seven villages. Clear instructions have been issued to disburse the amounts without delay. Land acquisition in the remaining 4 villages must be completed at earliest,” Minister said. He assured that any hurdles in these four villages would be resolved in close coordination with local MLA and district authorities.

On ICDS front, Minister sought details on number of Anganwadi centres currently operating from rented buildings and discussed challenges in nutritious food supply and low child attendance at several centres. “Multiple reasons are contributing to lower attendance of children at Anganwadi centres. We are working on effective solutions,” he added.

He announced that MLA Madhavi would personally oversee 10 selected Anganwadi centres on a pilot basis and implement action plan in coordination with Anganwadi workers to improve enrolment.

MLA thanked Union Minister for his proactive leadership and assured cooperation in implementing welfare schemes and emphasised strengthening One-Stop Centre for Women.