Irked CM Naidu orders stern action against Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram GGH doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed strong displeasure over two consecutive incidents of medical negligence reported in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospitals.
He directed senior officials to initiate strict action against doctors and staff found responsible for negligence.
In the first case at the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), eight-month pregnant Malleswari from Gadimoga village in Thallarevu mandal, lost her life. Despite her case sheet clearly recording a history of pantoprazole allergy, hypertension, and diabetes, a PG student administered Pantop injection to her on November 20. The patient immediately developed fits, followed by cardiac arrest, and died later that night. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the lack of supervision by the Assistant Professor had also contributed to the tragedy.
In another incident at the Rajamahendravaram GGH, a 55-year-old patient was given expired medicines on November 8. The drugs had crossed their expiry date in October 2025, and their use reportedly worsened the patient’s condition.
Reacting sharply to these lapses, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a thorough investigation, and take disciplinary measures against the negligent medical staff. He also directed that financial assistance be extended to the family of the woman died at the Kakinada GGH.
Outdated drug not issued by R’varam GGH: Supt
In the second incident, a complaint was lodged by Sruthi Matta, alleging that the pharmacy wing of Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital supplied expired hypertension medicine to a domestic helper on November 8.
However, Rajamahendravaram GGH Superintendent Dr PVV Satyanarayana has made it clear that no expired medicine was issued by the hospital on November 8.
A preliminary inquiry revealed that the medicine was distributed through the 104 health service, the GGH Superintendent told TNIE.
Dr Satyanarayana said he ordered a review of medicine procurement and distribution practices.
He further clarified that the woman did not visit the GGH on November 8, and her name was not registered in the outpatient wing register.
It was also found that the disputed batch of medicine was never issued to the Rajamahendravaram Govewrnment General Hospital.
“Whatever the case may be, we remain vigilant, and treat such issues with utmost seriousness,” the GGH Superintendent said.