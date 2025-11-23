Irked CM Naidu orders stern action against Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram GGH doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed strong displeasure over two consecutive incidents of medical negligence reported in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospitals.

He directed senior officials to initiate strict action against doctors and staff found responsible for negligence.

In the first case at the Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), eight-month pregnant Malleswari from Gadimoga village in Thallarevu mandal, lost her life. Despite her case sheet clearly recording a history of pantoprazole allergy, hypertension, and diabetes, a PG student administered Pantop injection to her on November 20. The patient immediately developed fits, followed by cardiac arrest, and died later that night. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the lack of supervision by the Assistant Professor had also contributed to the tragedy.

In another incident at the Rajamahendravaram GGH, a 55-year-old patient was given expired medicines on November 8. The drugs had crossed their expiry date in October 2025, and their use reportedly worsened the patient’s condition.

Reacting sharply to these lapses, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a thorough investigation, and take disciplinary measures against the negligent medical staff. He also directed that financial assistance be extended to the family of the woman died at the Kakinada GGH.