Jana Sena Party intensifies exercise to speed up formation of panels at various levels

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) has intensified its ongoing exercise to restructure party committees across the State, with party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issuing fresh directions to strengthen organisational systems at all levels.

At a meeting with senior leaders at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the formation and composition of various committees and stressed the need for disciplined execution of party programmes. He directed leaders to continuously assess the views and feedback of party workers and ensure that their suggestions are reflected in organisational decisions.

Pawan Kalyan has directed the teams to complete consultations with cadres in all constituencies and submit detailed reports. He further instructed that the restructuring of committees from state to district, mandal and village levels be carried out in a coordinated and systematic manner.

Discussions were held on strengthening the party in key districts, particularly erstwhile SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, where the party has a strong cadre base. Following earlier instructions from Pawan Kalyan, teams from the central office have been meeting cadres and Veer Mahilas across multiple constituencies to gather ground-level feedback.