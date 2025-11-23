Sai Baba linked spirituality with service: President Droupadi Murmu

PUTTAPARTHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said, “Saints and sages have always guided society through their words and deeds, and among them, Sri Sathya Sai Baba occupies a special place for his lifelong commitment to public welfare.”
Participating in a special session organised at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai, she observed that Baba oriented spirituality toward service, linking it with personal transformation, and inspiring millions to follow the path of selfless service.
The President noted that Baba turned ideals into reality through numerous social welfare initiatives. She pointed out that the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust continues to provide free and quality education that blends academic excellence with character-building, alongside free medical care.
She also recalled Baba’s vision in supplying drinking water to thousands of drought-hit villages, a project that transformed lives across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
She said Baba’s messages “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never” are eternal and universal, and that his five human values — truth, morality, peace, love and non-violence — form a curriculum for humanity across cultures and times.
Stressing the importance of nation-building, she said spiritual organisations can play a vital role in supporting the Government of India’s efforts to make the country a developed nation by 2047.
President Murmu: Collective effort will help country achieve progress
She urged charitable institutions, NGOs, the private sector, and citizens to contribute to this mission, noting that collective effort would help India achieve its development goals.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Baba’s guiding principles remain timeless and relevant. He recalled Baba’s monumental drinking water projects across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, noting that devotees had come forward with donations when Baba considered pledging Prasanthi Nilayam to fund them.
Naidu praised the continuing spirit of service among devotees, describing them as “brand ambassadors of peace.” He highlighted that over 7.5 lakh volunteers are engaged in service activities through the Sathya Sai Trust, which now has more than 2,000 branches in 140 countries. Even children from affluent families are encouraged to participate in service activities at Prasanthi Nilayam, instilling compassion and humility. Sathya Sai devotees are always at the forefront during natural calamities, inspired by Baba’s ideals.
President Murmu’s life itself stands as an inspiration to all, Naidu said.
After launching the Sri Sathya Sai Tribal Women Health Care Programme, the Chief Minister said this initiative focuses on delivering health care, both preventive and curative, to tribal women.
This scheme includes providing multi-speciality medical care through telemedicine, medical screening for anaemia, breast and cervical cancer, besides ensuring availability of safe drinking water to them.
Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee RJ Rathnakar also spoke.
HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and other State Ministers attended the programme.
When President Murmu arrived at Puttaparthi airport, Naidu, Lokesh, and Sathya Sai Trust members welcomed her.