Sai Baba linked spirituality with service: President Droupadi Murmu

PUTTAPARTHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said, “Saints and sages have always guided society through their words and deeds, and among them, Sri Sathya Sai Baba occupies a special place for his lifelong commitment to public welfare.”

Participating in a special session organised at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai, she observed that Baba oriented spirituality toward service, linking it with personal transformation, and inspiring millions to follow the path of selfless service.

The President noted that Baba turned ideals into reality through numerous social welfare initiatives. She pointed out that the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust continues to provide free and quality education that blends academic excellence with character-building, alongside free medical care.

She also recalled Baba’s vision in supplying drinking water to thousands of drought-hit villages, a project that transformed lives across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

She said Baba’s messages “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never” are eternal and universal, and that his five human values — truth, morality, peace, love and non-violence — form a curriculum for humanity across cultures and times.

Stressing the importance of nation-building, she said spiritual organisations can play a vital role in supporting the Government of India’s efforts to make the country a developed nation by 2047.