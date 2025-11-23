Six cattle grazers in Andhra's Atmakur rescued after sudden Penna river surge traps them midstream

NELLORE: A major mishap was averted in Atmakur mandal on Saturday after police and fire personnel rescued six cattle grazers who were stranded in the middle of the Penna River following a sudden rise in water flow.

The group had taken their cattle into the riverbed for grazing in the morning, but while heading back, they were caught off guard by an unexpected surge in water levels. Unable to move to the shore, they were forced to remain on a small elevated patch and called out for help. Circle Inspector G Gangadhar said the group from Apparaopalem village had taken their cattle to the riverbed in the morning and were returning when an unexpected surge in water level trapped them on an elevated patch. “We acted immediately after receiving the alert and coordinated with Fire Department staff to bring all six to safety,” he said.

Fire personnel and police reached the spot and rescued all individuals, including two women, without delay. Officials said one of the victims, G Chennaiah, was moments away from being swept away and stayed afloat by clinging to a bundle of grass until help arrived.

The rescued persons were identified as G Chennaiah (43), N Penchalamma (34), G Kavitha (32), A Srinivasulu (45), P Venkataramanaiah (48) and Shek Kalesha (50), all residents of Apparaopalem. Their cattle were also found unharmed.

The group expressed gratitude to the rescue teams for saving their lives. CI Gangadhar said quick coordination between departments prevented the situation from turning into a tragedy.