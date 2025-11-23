Vice President C P Radhakrishnan all praise for SSIHL’s free edu model, exhorts students to uphold values

ANANTAPUR: The 44th Convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) turned into a deeply emotional and memorable occasion on Saturday, as Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, attended the ceremony as chief guest at the Poornachandra Auditorium in Prasanthi Nilayam. Describing the event, he said it was ‘truly an unforgettable day for everyone,’ expressing joy at seeing ‘disciplined and dedicated graduates representing an institution renowned for its commitment to excellence.’

The Vice President began his visit by offering respects at the Maha Sannidhi of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, seeking divine blessings. He was then escorted into the auditorium by the Institute’s Brass Band, marking the solemnity of the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the Institute’s tradition of holding its convocation annually on November 22, saying that such consistency reflects true discipline. Quoting Bhagawan, he reminded the audience that “Service is not an obligation but a way of life,” emphasising that society is an extension of oneself. He admired the humility of students who sat cross-legged for long durations, calling it a testament to the values imparted at SSSIH L. He also praised the Institute’s free education model and urged students to uphold timeless values while rejecting harmful habits such as drug use.

Reflecting on India’s growing stature, he said the world now looks to India with respect under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recalling India’s humanitarian contribution during the pandemic, he remarked, “Bharat Mata is the most powerful and the most merciful.”