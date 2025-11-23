Yellow alert for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema districts

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal districts, particularly those in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, have been put on alert following a forecast of light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a depression is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal by Monday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Prakasam, Bapatla and Guntur on Sunday, advising district administrations to remain vigilant.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), a low-pressure system has formed over the South Andaman Sea due to surface circulation. The system is currently moving in a west-northwest direction, and is expected to intensify into a depression. Within the next 48 hours, it is likely to strengthen further as it progresses towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

As a result, several districts may experience light to moderate rainfall between November 28 and December 1. With paddy harvesting underway across large parts of the State, farmers have been advised to take preventive measures to protect their produce. Authorities have recommended that harvested paddy be stacked immediately, stored away from exposure to rain, and covered with tarpaulin sheets to prevent moisture-related damage and discoloration. Farmers have also been cautioned to ensure that wet grains are protected from sprouting and quality loss.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places in Rayalaseema on Sunday. A few places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also expected to receive rainfall, while dry weather is likely to prevail in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated locations in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.