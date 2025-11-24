12th-century Telugu inscription found in Bapatla temple reveals rare record of Velanati chief Gonka II

ONGOLE: A 12th-century Telugu inscription was discovered during the renovation of the Kasi Vishwanath temple Garbhagriha in Rambhotlapalem village, Cherukupalli mandal of Bapatla district.

Resident Sitarama Sarma referred the inscription to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for study. Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), ASI Mysore, examined the stone and revealed its details.

Inscription, written in Sanskrit and Telugu characters, is dated to Saka 1083, Pushya (1161 CE). Though damaged, it records a gift of 16 Biruda Gadyalu (gold coins issued on special occasions) to God Pandeswara Deva by Srivara Preggada, a close associate of Velanati Chief Gonka II. Donation was made in Gonka II’s name for lighting perpetual lamps in the temple. Gift was entrusted to Kamakadera Boyundu to supply ghee for lamps.

Dr Munirathnam Reddy noted that Gonka II (1132–1161 CE) accompanied Chola King Kulottunga II in several battles, including the Godavari campaign that reclaimed territories from the Kalyani Chalukyas. He said inscription, nearly 1,000 years old, provides valuable insight into role of Velanati chief.