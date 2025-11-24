ACA gears up to host India vs South Africa ODI in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is making arrangements to host the One Day International match between India and South Africa at the ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025.

Officials said preparations are progressing as per schedule, with a focus on providing smooth facilities for spectators. Ticket sales will begin on November 28, and about 22,000 tickets will be available for the public. Tickets can be purchased only through the District (By Zomato) mobile application. Both teams are expected to arrive in Vizag on December 4, and they will take part in official practice sessions at the stadium on December 5.

ACA president Kesineni Sivanath said it is a significant occasion for the association to host India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

“ACA is committed to delivering a world-class experience on and off the field through meticulous planning, upgraded facilities, and fan-first services. With about 22,000 tickets on sale and teams arriving on December 4 for practice on 5, we invite cricket lovers across the country to be part of this celebration and witness an unforgettable contest.”

ACA secretary Sana Sathish Babu stated that the association’s operations team is working on pitch preparation, stadium readiness, security, hospitality and ticketing.