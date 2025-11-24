Andhra Pradesh CRDA seeks feedback to shape capital

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has called upon citizens to actively participate in shaping the future of Amaravati through its ambitious ‘Vision 2047’ plan.

As part of the initiative, APCRDA is conducting a public survey to gather opinions, suggestions, and recommendations from residents, civil society groups, experts, and stakeholders.

The feedback will serve as a guiding framework to develop Amaravati into a sustainable, modern capital region equipped with world-class infrastructure for future generations.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region spans over 8,600 square kilometres, covering 56 mandals and more than 900 villages across Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Eluru districts. It also includes major urban centres such as Vijayawada, Guntur, Amaravati, and Mangalagiri–Tadepalli.

The survey is available in both English and Telugu, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of participants.

Citizens can take part by scanning the QR code, clicking the provided links, or visiting the official APCRDA website. The deadline for submitting feedback is November 30, 2025.

APCRDA has urged all residents to contribute their ideas and vision, emphasising that collective participation will help build a capital region that reflects the aspirations of the people and stands as a model for future generations.