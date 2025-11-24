Andhra Pradesh outlines Rs 2.8L crore blueprint to reshape urban development

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of Andhra Pradesh has announced an ambitious blueprint to transform the State’s urban landscape, projecting a Rs 2.8 lakh crore boost to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) through large-scale infrastructure development.

The plan, excluding Amaravati’s capital city requirements, envisages investments worth Rs 66,523 crore by 2029 across 12 thematic areas, including smart water systems, modern transportation networks, and sustainable housing solutions.

To achieve these targets, the Department has firmed up a comprehensive Public–Private Partnership (PPP) strategy. The State government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) in the current year’s budget to support projects under this model.

The initiatives are expected to generate 2.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs, with a focus on 45% skilled employment for youth and 35% participation by women in emerging urban industries.

A key highlight of the vision is the prioritisation of five smart cities equipped with integrated IoT infrastructure, 2,500 km of upgraded road networks, 15 new urban transit systems, and the adoption of green building standards aimed at achieving 40% higher energy efficiency in new developments.

“We are setting benchmarks to ensure infrastructure development meets international standards and enhances the urban living experience. These projects will create unprecedented economic momentum and position Andhra Pradesh as one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs,” said S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD Department.