Andhra Pradesh outlines Rs 2.8L crore blueprint to reshape urban development

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of Andhra Pradesh has announced an ambitious blueprint to transform the State’s urban landscape, projecting a Rs 2.8 lakh crore boost to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) through large-scale infrastructure development.
The plan, excluding Amaravati’s capital city requirements, envisages investments worth Rs 66,523 crore by 2029 across 12 thematic areas, including smart water systems, modern transportation networks, and sustainable housing solutions.
To achieve these targets, the Department has firmed up a comprehensive Public–Private Partnership (PPP) strategy. The State government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) in the current year’s budget to support projects under this model.
The initiatives are expected to generate 2.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs, with a focus on 45% skilled employment for youth and 35% participation by women in emerging urban industries.
A key highlight of the vision is the prioritisation of five smart cities equipped with integrated IoT infrastructure, 2,500 km of upgraded road networks, 15 new urban transit systems, and the adoption of green building standards aimed at achieving 40% higher energy efficiency in new developments.
“We are setting benchmarks to ensure infrastructure development meets international standards and enhances the urban living experience. These projects will create unprecedented economic momentum and position Andhra Pradesh as one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs,” said S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD Department.
The State also aims to attract Rs 35,000 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into eight proposed economic zones, designed to catalyse regional development and industrial growth. Innovative financing mechanisms and partnership structures are being developed to support this effort.
“We have established a dedicated PPP unit and finalised a comprehensive policy framework. A roadmap for successful execution and risk mitigation of PPP projects has been prepared,” Kumar added.
The government plans to leverage finance from international institutions, issue municipal and green bonds, and operationalise innovative financing structures with credit enhancement mechanisms.
The blueprint was showcased at the Finance Summit during the Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, where the Principal Secretary highlighted progress on 33 PPP projects across sectors such as Waste-to-Energy, Urban Mobility, Housing, Tourism, and Renewable Energy.
Notably, Rs 1,254 crore Waste-to-Energy projects are advancing across clusters in Nellore, Rajahmundry–Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa, Vijayawada, and Tirupati. Major initiatives, including MIG Housing, Rushikonda Land Monetisation, and the Iconic Tower, have entered active bidding, while several road, solar, and mobility projects are at tender-ready stages.
The reform agenda integrates innovative financing, national incentives, technology-driven governance, and asset monetisation to strengthen the financial and institutional foundations of Andhra Pradesh’s cities.
The State is leveraging Government of India programmes such as the Rs 10,000 crore Urban Challenge Fund and the Rs 400 crore Credit Enhancement Initiative, aiming to tap maximum permissible limits.
Additionally, nearly Rs 2,000 crore in Urban Reforms Incentives under SSASCI 2025-26 is being finalised, alongside a Rs 50 crore grant for Municipal Shared Service Centres (MSSCs) to enable professionalised, technology-led service delivery across Urban Local Bodies.
A central component of the strategy is the Land Monetisation Program, under which 1,300 acres across 73 land parcels in 18 Urban Development Authorities were identified for conversion into viable assets.
Expressions of Interest have already been issued in four UDAs, with more to follow. This PPP-driven initiative is expected to attract substantial private investment, boost non-tax revenues, and create a sustainable asset-backed financing model for long-term development.
Directing all implementing agencies to fast-track approvals and clearances, Kumar emphasised that these efforts are integral to realising the CM’s vision of Swarna Andhra 2047.
The vision seeks to transform AP’s cities into dynamic economic engines that drive inclusive growth, sustainability, and future-ready urban development.