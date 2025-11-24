Andhra Pradesh police earn national praise after crippling Maoist insurgent network

VIJAYAWADA: After a long time, the name of AP Police has resonated across the nation. The operation jointly executed by AP Police, Greyhounds personnel and Special Forces has immensely enhanced the reputation of the force across India.

For various reasons, AP Police had lost their shine over the last five years amid controversies. But now, everyone is applauding them. Even the Central Government is greatly appreciating their performance. The reason — last week’s massive encounter on AP soil. In that operation, 13 persons, including Maoist key leader Hidma, were neutralised. Sources say that AP Police have settled several old scores with this latest operation.

They have answered the losses caused earlier due to intelligence failures with an unmatched operation.

Observing that AP Police have sounded the final note on Maoist activities with the elimination of Hidma, sources said the force executed an unparalleled operation in the four-and-a-half-decade Maoist history, bringing the Maoist Party to the brink of extinction.

“Last week, with the neutralisation of the most-wanted Maoist Hidma, AP Police have become a national sensation. With perfect strategy, extraordinary coordination and an unbeatable intelligence network, the blow delivered by AP Police has brought the Maoist movement to a collapsing state,” said a retired police officer.

In the encounter at Maradumilli on AP soil on November 18, 2025, Hidma and several top leaders, including his wife Rajakka, were killed.