Andhra University team discovers mechanism that could impact Covid vaccine efficacy

VISAKHAPATNAM: A research team from Andhra University has identified a molecular process that may help the Coronavirus escape the antibodies produced by Covid-19 vaccines, raising concerns about long-term vaccine effectiveness. The discovery was made by researchers working under the guidance of Dr Ravikiran S Yedidi, founder of TCABS-E Laboratories, incubating at Andhra University.

The findings were published in an Elsevier journal on November 19, 2025. The team comprising Manikanta Sodasani, Abhinav VKS Grandhi, Niharikha Mukala, Jahnavi Chintalapati, Madhuri Vissapragada and Madhumita Aggunna, studied the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which allows the virus to enter human cells by attaching to the ACE2 receptor. Because Covid-19 vaccines work by generating antibodies that target the RBD, understanding how this region behaves is important for improving protection. According to the study, the RBD undergoes liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS), a transition between solid-like and liquid-like states, forming droplet-like clusters in laboratory tests.

This creates molecular crowdedness, making it harder for antibodies to recognise, and bind to the virus. The team suggests that this behaviour may help the virus hide from immune system even in vaccinated people.