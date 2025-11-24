Crop price dip pushed farmers into distress: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the TDP-led NDA government of pushing Andhra Pradesh farmers into unprecedented distress through ‘tyrannical rule’ and ‘criminal negligence’.

In a strongly worded post on X, Jagan alleged that crop prices have plunged to historic lows over the past 18 months, leaving many farmers so desperate that they were forced to plough the fields without harvesting the standing crops. He claimed that despite 16 natural calamities during this period, the government failed to extend meaningful support to the farming community.

The YSRCP chief accused Naidu of prioritising personal luxuries and political vendettas over agrarian welfare, pointing to hundreds of crores allegedly spent on air travel involving three aircraft and six helicopters, foreign tours, weekend trips to Hyderabad, legal battles, and publicity campaigns.

He charged that these expenditures came even as farmers struggled without relief.

Jagan listed several unfulfilled promises and policy reversals, including cancellation of the free crop insurance scheme introduced under his regime, non-payment of Rs 600 crore in pending input subsidies, and failure to deliver the promised financial assistance under the ‘Annadata Sukheebhava’ scheme, where only Rs 10,000 was paid against a commitment of Rs 40,000 over two years.

He dismissed Naidu’s recent ‘Raitanna… Meekosam’ campaign as a publicity stunt.