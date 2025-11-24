Former YSRCP secretary Vijayasai says he has good relationship with Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

SRIKAKULAM: Former YSRCP general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy, who resigned from the party and from the Rajya Sabha a few months ago, has reaffirmed his two-decade friendship with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

“I have maintained a good relationship with Pawan Kalyan for the past 20 years. I have never criticised him so far, and I never will,” he said.

On Sunday, he performed the bhumi puja for the construction of the Reddy Sangam Bhavan near Ampolu Jail in Srikakulam town. He assured the gathering that he would personally bear the full construction cost, estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore.

Association leaders Duda Vishnu Murty, Dukka Raja Sekhar Reddy, Sumati Reddy, former Dr B.R. Ambedkar University vice-chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao, Pala Vasanth Reddy and others took part in the ceremony.

Speaking to the media, the former MP said the State already has districts named after Potti Sriramulu, Alluri Seetharama Raju, NTR, YSR and Annamayya.