Free UPSC coaching for SC and ST candidates in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circle Director Prasanna Venkatesh V has called upon the unemployed youth of SC and ST communities to make use of free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2026. In a release issued on Sunday, Prasanna Venkatesh informed that eligible candidates from the SC and ST categories can make use of the opportunity.

Saying that free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2026 will be provided to 340 unemployed youth from SC and ST categories in the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circles located at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, he said that the applications from the candidates will be received through online till November 26.

He said that selected candidates will be provided four months training from December 10, 2025 to April 10, 2026 along with food and accommodation free of cost. Stating that a screening test will be conducted for the candidates on November 30, he said that seats will be allocated on merit.