IMD predicts rain in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea persisted in the same region as of 8.30 am on Sunday. The system is associated with a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

The IMD stated that the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards, and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and adjoining South Andaman Sea on November 24.

It is expected to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours as it continues on the same track.

Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation has been observed over the Comorin region and neighbourhood, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and adjoining areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal, and Sri Lanka around November 25.

In view of these prevailing weather conditions, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places over Rayalaseema, and at one or two places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while dry weather is expected over North Coastal AP and Yanam on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated locations in South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.