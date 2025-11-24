Kin of 220 deceased JSP workers get 15L assistance

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) distributed accident insurance cheques worth Rs 11 crore to 220 families of party activists who lost their lives in accidents, reaffirming its commitment to stand by its members, party State General Secretary and MLC Nagababu said on Sunday. Each family received Rs 5 lakh under party’s accident insurance scheme, initiated by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Programme was held in Tadepalli.

Nagababu highlighted that since Jana Sena inception, scheme has assisted over 1,400 families, providing a total of Rs 46.73 crore. Of this, Rs 44.65 crore went to 893 families of deceased activists, while Rs 2.08 crore was given to 533 activists injured in accidents. He said the scheme offers financial and emotional support to grieving families, reinforcing the party’s message that its activists are part of one extended family.

He added that Pawan personally ensures that families of selfless party workers, who carry the Jana Sena flag during challenging times, receive help when needed.

“Jana Sena stands firmly by every family of its committed activists, especially in times of hardship,” Nagababu emphasised.

MLAs Bolisetty Srinivas, Battula Balaramakrishna, Venkataramana, State general secretaries T Shivashankar, Ram Talluri, former MLAs Samineni and others attended.