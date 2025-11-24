Replace discord with harmony: CP Radhakrishnan

PUTTAPARTHI: Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated with grandeur and devotion at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi on Sunday. Thousands of devotees and dignitaries from across India and abroad gathered to pay homage to the revered spiritual leader, whose teachings of love, service, and the oneness of humanity continue to inspire millions worldwide.
The day began with the majestic Swarna Rathotsavam procession, accompanied by Vedic chanting, Nadaswaram, and percussion led by renowned drummer Sivamani.
The golden chariot carrying Baba’s divine form became the focal point of the celebrations, with singer Manu rendering the devotional song “Kadilinidi Kadilini Swarna Ratham”.
Contingents from Vedam, Nagara Sankeerthana, Bhajan groups, Bal Vikas children, service volunteers, disaster response teams, and students from Sri Sathya Sai educational institutions participated, symbolising unity in diversity.
Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, chief guest for the occasion, described Baba as “a great emissary of god, of peace, love, and selfless service.” He emphasised that Baba’s guiding principles — “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never” — shaped every initiative he undertook and every life he touched.
Quoting saint-poet Thiruvalluvar’s Kural, he said Baba epitomised the timeless truth of devoting one’s life to loving and serving humanity. Highlighting Baba’s teachings rooted in Sathya (Truth), Dharma (Righteousness), Shanthi (Peace), Prema (Love), and Ahimsa (Non-violence), the Vice President urged citizens to replace discord with harmony and selfishness with sacrifice.
He praised the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust’s transformative work in healthcare, education, and social welfare, describing its Mobile Rural Health Services as a “vital lifeline” for remote communities. He also recalled Baba’s pivotal role in rejuvenating the Telugu Ganga canal, which ensured drinking water supply to Chennai. Concluding with the universal prayer “Samastha Lokah Sukhino Bhavantu,” he reminded the gathering that “the greatest worship is service, and the greatest offering is love.”
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recalled Baba’s journey from his birth in 1926 as Satyanarayana Raju to his declaration as Sathya Sai at the age of 14, and his lifelong mission of spreading knowledge, righteousness, and service.
V-P highlights Sathya Sai Trust’s global presence
He described Baba as a spiritual force who transformed millions of lives, and turned Puttaparthi into a global centre of devotion and service. Naidu praised the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust’s extensive outreach, noting that 102 Sathya Sai schools provide free education to 60,000 students, Trust hospitals serve nearly 3,000 patients daily, and drinking water projects worth over Rs 550 crore have benefited 30 lakh people across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.
He highlighted the Trust’s global presence in 140 countries with 2,000 centres and 7.5 lakh service members, carrying forward Baba’s vision of universal peace and welfare. Marking the 75th anniversary of Prasanthi Nilayam, he called it a spiritual energy centre offering solace to devotees, and urged preservation of the Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutum bakam.
The Vice President also witnessed a cultural presentation by students. The morning session featured invocatory Vedam by students of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, spirited performances by Bal Vikas children from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and concluded with the National Anthem and Mangala Arati.
The event was attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekarbabu, Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar, All India president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation Nimish Pandya, Chancellor of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning K Chakravarthi, and others.