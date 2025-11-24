Replace discord with harmony: CP Radhakrishnan

PUTTAPARTHI: Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated with grandeur and devotion at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi on Sunday. Thousands of devotees and dignitaries from across India and abroad gathered to pay homage to the revered spiritual leader, whose teachings of love, service, and the oneness of humanity continue to inspire millions worldwide.

The day began with the majestic Swarna Rathotsavam procession, accompanied by Vedic chanting, Nadaswaram, and percussion led by renowned drummer Sivamani.

The golden chariot carrying Baba’s divine form became the focal point of the celebrations, with singer Manu rendering the devotional song “Kadilinidi Kadilini Swarna Ratham”.

Contingents from Vedam, Nagara Sankeerthana, Bhajan groups, Bal Vikas children, service volunteers, disaster response teams, and students from Sri Sathya Sai educational institutions participated, symbolising unity in diversity.

Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, chief guest for the occasion, described Baba as “a great emissary of god, of peace, love, and selfless service.” He emphasised that Baba’s guiding principles — “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never” — shaped every initiative he undertook and every life he touched.

Quoting saint-poet Thiruvalluvar’s Kural, he said Baba epitomised the timeless truth of devoting one’s life to loving and serving humanity. Highlighting Baba’s teachings rooted in Sathya (Truth), Dharma (Righteousness), Shanthi (Peace), Prema (Love), and Ahimsa (Non-violence), the Vice President urged citizens to replace discord with harmony and selfishness with sacrifice.