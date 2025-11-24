V-P tells probationary civil servants to prioritise team excellence, embrace tech

ANANTAPUR: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan has said civil servants must prioritise team excellence, embrace emerging technologies, and uphold integrity in enforcing the law.

Addressing officer trainees of various Civil Services at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram on Sunday, he recalled the inauguration of the newly built NACIN campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, noting that the institution has become a premier centre for capacity-building in India’s Customs and GST administration.

Highlighting the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, regarded as the Father of the All-India Services, Radhakrishnan said Patel’s leadership laid the foundation for a strong and self-reliant nation. He also praised the Union Public Service Commission, which will mark its centenary in 2026, as a “guardian of merit, integrity, and fairness” in Civil Services recruitment.

The Vice President emphasised that both wealth creation and wealth distribution are crucial for national progress, noting that the Prime Minister has given equal emphasis to both. He described GST as a landmark reform that streamlined India’s indirect tax system, and asserted that tax evasion must be curbed.