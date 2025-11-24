Works of sports facilities to be completed soon, says Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said Sunday that the TDP-led NDA coalition government is committed to developing sports infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh. He noted that pending stadiums, sports grounds and other venues will be completed and made operational soon.

Dr Swamy was the chief guest at the inauguration of the AP School Games Federation U-19 boys and girls handball tournament held at Singarayakonda VRS grounds. Thirteen teams are participating. AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana and Kanigiri MLA Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy attended as special guests and encouraged the players.

The minister criticised the previous YCP government for neglecting the sports sector and failing to support achievers. He said the current government has restored facilities and is committed to the welfare of athletes. The minister highlighted that in the recent Mega DSC recruitment, 421 sportspersons were selected under an enhanced reservation quota of 3 per cent, up from 2 per cent earlier.