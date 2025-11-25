Andhra launches Rythanna Meekosam to strengthen farmer support under five-point formula

VIJAYAWADA: The State government rolled out the State-wide Rythanna Meekosam initiative on Monday, aimed at strengthening water security, promoting demand-based farming, accelerating agri-technology adoption, enhancing food processing, and providing comprehensive government support to farmers under the Five-Point Formula.

While inaugurating the programme in Krishna district on Monday, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu highlighted the State’s efforts to ease the financial burden on cultivators. He said the government has spent Rs 1,000 crore for farmers in the past 18 months, directed entirely towards improving their livelihoods.

Programmes under the banner Rythanna Meekosam will be conducted from November 24 to 29, with workshops at Farmer Service Centres on December 3.

Atchannaidu said, “There must be a system in place that ensures farmers to withstand any difficulty and continue farming.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is bringing permanent solutions that can provide assurance to farmers. That very decision is the foundation of the Rythanna Meekosam programme,’’ he said.

He said agriculture and allied sectors support over 60% of the State’s population and contribute substantially to government revenue.

“Despite natural challenges such as cyclones along the 1,100 km coastline, the government provides timely guidance, technology, and financial support to help farmers protect and increase their yields,” he said.