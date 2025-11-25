Andhra to roll out smart family cards for 1.4 crore families by June 2026
VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to implement Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) treating each family as a unit and issue smart family cards by June, 2026.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday conducted a review meeting at the State Secretariat on FBMS and directed the officials to utilise the system for empowerment of families.
He directed the officials to update the data of welfare schemes and civic services being provided to people and incorporate them in smart Family cards.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements to issue smart family cards with QR code to 1.4 crore families by June.
He said the cards should comprise static and dynamic data including Vaccination, Aadhaar, FBMS ID, caste certificate, ration card, nutrition food, scholarships and pension particulars.
He said details of all the services being provided to people should reflect in family cards. He said that the family cards are aimed at rendering civic services in a transparent manner and at the same time help for selecting eligible beneficiaries for welfare schemes.
The Chief Minister said that the family cards will help resolve the issues of welfare schemes easily and the people should be able to get government welfare schemes and benefits through family cards.
He said that data of every individual should be updated by January 2026.
Committee to hold its 1st meet in mid-December
The new advisory panel has been tasked with preparing a holistic roadmap that incorporates global best practices, technological innovation and strategic planning.
Its responsibilities include designing a plan to achieve the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047; recommending scalable innovations for maternal and child health and for eliminating non-communicable diseases; improving coordination of health programmes through technology; and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national and international hub for global health.
The committee, to be chaired by the Chief Minister, will hold its first meeting in mid-December. It will meet at least twice a year, with additional sessions convened when required to review progress and refine strategies. Members of the advisory group include Sir Peter Piot, former Executive Director, UNAIDS; Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist, WHO; Prof Ik Eng Tev, Dean of Public Health, National University of Singapore; Dr Gagandeep Kang, Director, Gates Foundation; Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad; Prof Margaret Elizabeth Kruk, Harvard School of Public Health; Dr Nikhil Tandon, Professor, AIIMS New Delhi; Rizwan Koita, Chairman, NABH; Srikanth Nadhamuni, founder, Khosla Labs; and Arti Ahuja, former Union Health Secretary.
The initiative represents a significant step toward making Andhra Pradesh a model State for healthcare by combining global expertise with local innovation to ensure long-term health security.