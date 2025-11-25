CID resumes probe into TTD Parakamani theft case after 10-day gap

TIRUPATI: The AP CID Special Investigation Team on Monday resumed its probe into the TTD Srivari Parakamani money theft case after a 10-day gap.

A team of four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and several CIs reached Tirupati and restarted the investigation into stolen Parakamani funds.

CID officials summoned more than 15 drivers who earlier worked with senior TTD and police officials to the Sri Padmavathi Guest House, which is functioning as the temporary camp office. Sources said the SIT collected detailed information from them and recorded their statements.

Those questioned included drivers of former Additional Executive Officer, TTD, AV Dharma Reddy; Chief Vigilance and Security Officer; Additional Vigilance and Security Officer; Inspector Jaganmohan Reddy; Inspector Chandrasekhar; and others.

The interrogation took place under the supervision of the CID Superintendent of Police, assisted by the CID Legal Advisor and Technical Team. Notably, CID DSPs and officers from the Tirupati region have joined the probe for the first time.

About 10 days ago, the SIT shifted focus to the suspicious death of Sathish Kumar, the complainant in the Parakamani case. Senior CID officials inspected the scene in Anantapur and later moved to Vijayawada to file a memo in the AP High Court seeking permission to probe the death. The HC allowed simultaneous probe into both death and theft case.

Meanwhile, ADG Ravi Shankar Ayyannar will visit Tirupati on November 25. A key witness and an accused are expected to meet him over safety concerns, with the court ordering security for them.