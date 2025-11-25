CPM slams Centre’s labour codes, raises alarm over land & health issues in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly opposed the Centre’s notification on the implementation of four labour codes, calling it an attack on the working class.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu, along with State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, said the codes were designed entirely in favour of employers and undermine workers’ rights.

Raghavulu alleged that the new codes dilute the definition of minimum wages, restrict the right to strike, and reduce labour departments to mere facilitators. He criticised the Centre for encroaching upon states’ jurisdiction over labour matters and warned that gig workers remain excluded from recognition. He declared that the CPM would support the nationwide workers’ protest scheduled for November 26.

On the proposed Adani-Google data centre near Visakhapatnam, Raghavulu demanded immediate disclosure of project details. He accused the government of acquiring 100 acres of patta land from 49 Dalit farmers and questioned why compensation or alternative land was not provided.

“If the project benefits the state, why hide the facts?” he asked, insisting on a social and environmental impact study.

Turning to healthcare, Raghavulu criticised the ‘Sanjeevani’ initiative, describing it as a move to privatise medical services. State Secretary Srinivasa Rao accused the government of neglecting farmers, citing poor crop prices, ignored irrigation works, and others. He demanded captive mines for the Vizag Steel Plant, alleging the CM’s silence on privatisation.