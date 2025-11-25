Cyclonic system likely to intensify soon near Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay over Malaysia and adjoining Strait of Malacca at 8.30 hours IST of November 24.

The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the South Andaman Sea during next 24 hours.

Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over south Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

Sunday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persisted over the region on November 24. Under which a low-pressure area is likely to form over Comorin and adjoining areas of southwest Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka around November 25.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places in AP, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely on November 29. It is very likely to increase becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places on November 30.