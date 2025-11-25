Guntur Collector makes surprise visit to review public grievance redressal system

GUNTUR: The Guntur District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, made a surprise visit to the Collectorate on Monday when the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGPRS) was in progress.

The Collector personally reviewed the process of receiving petitions, their registration, forwarding to concerned departments, and the follow-up actions taken for resolution.

She also observed how officials were interacting with petitioners and instructed staff to treat applicants with courtesy and compassion.

“Every petition must be registered. People come here with hope, so officials must first respond with respect and empathy,” she said.

Along with Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava and District Revenue Officer (DRO )NSK Khaja Vali, the Collector herself accepted petitions from the public. A total of 290 petitions were received during the session.

Sudharani of Chammallamudi village, Vatti Cherukuru mandal, requested sanction of a disability pension for her 12-year-old daughter with mental disability.

Members of Sai Ram Women’s Savings Group, Medikonduru, complained that though they had repaid a loan of Rs 4,25,000 under Stree Nidhi, the local VRO was still demanding an additional Rs 45,000.

Sheikh Basheerunnisa of Guntur sought justice regarding a 200-square-yard plot purchased in 1994 at Kantheru village, Pedakakani mandal, where boundaries have not been shown for more than a decade.

Kanumuri Mariamma of Guntur alleged encroachment of her 120-square-yard plot in Chandrababu Naidu Colony.

Leaders of the BC Welfare Association demanded a caste census and reservation in local bodies based on population.

Farmers’ associations from Nallamada urged immediate payment for tobacco procured by Markfed, filling breaches in Nallamada stream, modernisation works, and extension of the Guntur channel up to Parchur with the proper Gazette notification.