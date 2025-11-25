Muslim groups seek extension for Waqf property registration on UMEED portal in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Muslim community organisations have raised concerns over the tight deadline set by the Central government for registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, saying the December 5 cutoff is insufficient to complete the process for thousands of properties across the State.

At a meeting at the Muslim JAC office in Labbipet, Vijayawada, convenor Muneer Ahmed and representatives of several Muslim organisations said technical glitches on the portal must be resolved urgently to ensure smooth registration. They noted that more than 65,000 acres of Waqf land and several historic mosques, dargahs, madrasas and endowments are at stake.

The groups urged the State government to coordinate with the Centre and seek an extension, arguing that finishing the exercise in two weeks is impractical. They asked the State to run awareness campaigns, direct district collectors to facilitate registration and safeguard community assets.

They warned that failure to register properties in time could result in Waqf assets being treated as government or disputed property, putting centuries-old endowments at risk.