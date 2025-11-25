Provide better services to public in all government departments, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that citizens receive improved public services across all government departments. He emphasised that government programmes must effectively reach the people and gain their confidence.

During the review meeting held at the Real-Time Governance Centre in the Secretariat on Monday, the CM instructed that municipal and corporation works should be taken up only with public approval, while in rural areas, projects must not proceed without the consent of Gram Sabhas. He clarified that the same rule applies to MGNREGA works as well.

Naidu asked ministers and public representatives to tour and present government initiatives to the people in a convincing manner. He stressed that departments should adopt technology effectively, enhance their capacities, and focus on accountability in every aspect of service delivery.

Highlighting the importance of good governance as a model, he said that citizen satisfaction can only be achieved through efficient grassroots services.

Capacity-building programs across all 175 constituencies were also called for, along with micro-level analysis to strengthen positive public perception.

Referring to recent challenges in maize, cotton, and banana crops, the CM assured that the government is working to resolve issues and secure fair prices for farmers. He instructed departments to prioritise both fiscal and non-fiscal tasks to build trust among citizens.

Naidu stressed the need for continuous data-driven decision-making in government planning. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials negligent in delivering public services.