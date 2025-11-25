SC Corporation chief visits Bandlamudi attack victims, assures full government support

ONGOLE: State SC Corporation Chairman KS Jawahar visited victims of the recent Bandlamudi village attack in Chimakurthy mandal on Monday and assured them of full government support. He held a special meeting with officials, directing them to ensure justice for all three victims and provide all possible assistance under the law.

Jawahar said, “We have visited the Bandlamudi caste-based attack incident victims in the Bandlamudi SC Colony today and inquired about their wellbeing. I assured support from government side.”

He added, The Commission will submit a detailed report to the Government with the correct information and will see that justice will be done without any delay. The victims request one employment, one acre of land, and compensation support from the government to their families, and the Commission will put this request into the notice of the Government and will see that immediate support will be granted.”

He quoted, “Already, I have discussed with the district authorities, and residential sites and financial support for house construction will be provided to them.”

He added, “On this issue, the Commission directed the Police officials to withdraw counter cases filed against the victims and directed them to ensure social living, law and order are maintained in the village.”