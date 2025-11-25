State must work toward achieving net-zero pollution: CM Chandrababu Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to frame a clear policy for the disposal of all types of plastic waste, stressing that Andhra Pradesh must work toward achieving net-zero pollution.

Chairing a review meeting with the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and senior officials from multiple departments at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister said detailed studies on air, water, industrial waste, bio-waste and plastic waste are essential, and that technology must be used for monitoring. “Violators should first be issued warnings before action is taken,” he said.

Naidu instructed officials to prioritise the reduction of single-use plastic in both urban and rural areas and to align waste management with a circular economy framework.

Highlighting biomedical waste disposal, the Chief Minister noted that the State has 15,526 healthcare facilities and said all bio-waste must be cleared within 48 hours. He ordered compliance and the use of CCTV for monitoring.

The Chief Minister directed officials to monitor air pollution using advanced technology, integrate data with Aware 2.0, ensure speedy industrial approvals, commission sewage treatment plants, curb mining pollution, promote bio-sheets for micro-irrigation, and train staff on environmental protection.