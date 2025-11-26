Andhra Pradesh partners with Walmart Vriddhi to train MSMEs in modern business and e-commerce practices

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Walmart Vriddhi through its programme partner Ideas to Impact Foundation, to strengthen the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the State.

Under the collaboration, Walmart Vriddhi will provide free training and mentoring to MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh for the next three years. The initiative is part of Walmart Vriddhi’s effort to support one lakh additional MSMEs across the country by 2028.

Training programmes, including masterclasses and workshops, will help MSMEs adopt modern business practices, upgrade technology, and access domestic and global e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.

Initially, the rollout will begin in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Krishna districts, before expansion to others.