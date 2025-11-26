Andhra Pradesh STEMI protocol saves 3,027 lives by providing free Tenecteplase injections in golden hour

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government’s STEMI (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction) protocol has saved 3,027 lives between June 1 last year and November 15 this year, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday.

The programme enables free administration of the costly Tenecteplase injection during the ‘golden hour’ for patients experiencing sudden chest pain. The service is available in 238 government hospitals, including Community Health Centres (CHCs), Area Hospitals (AHs) and District Hospitals.

Of the 3,155 patients identified as needing the injection, 95.94% survived, while the remaining could not be saved due to delayed hospital arrival or severe pre-existing conditions, the minister said.

ASHA workers and ANMs are being trained to identify chest-pain symptoms under the NCD-4.0 survey. The government spent Rs 16.60 crore to strengthen STEMI services and procures Tenecteplase at Rs 19,000 per dose, plus Rs 6,000 for medicines, providing it free. So far, Rs 7.88 crore has been spent. Government hospitals receive 3–5 doses each, and about 175 patients use them monthly.

Patient volumes reached 201 in August, 217 in September, 186 in October, and 99 till November 15, with Anantapur topping usage at 617. Under the STEMI protocol, Tenecteplase restores blood flow removes blocks.