Andhra Pradesh to get 3 new districts, total rises to 29; five new revenue divisions also planned

VIJAYAWADA: The number of districts in Andhra Pradesh is set to go up to 29 from the existing 26 as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) in this regard.

Polavaram, Markapuram and Madanapalle districts will be carved out soon. It has been decided to form five new revenue divisions. They include Nakkapalli (Anakapalli district), Addanki (Prakasam), Pileru (Madanapalle), Banaganapalle (Nandyal), and Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai). Pedda Harivanam mandal will be formed by bifurcating Adoni in Kurnool district.

The proposals made by the GoM will be discussed in the ensuing State Cabinet meeting. After Cabinet approval, a notification will be issued carving out the new districts and revenue divisions.

Polavaram district will comprise Rampachodavaram and Chinturu revenue divisions with a population of 3.49 lakh. Rampachodavaram will be its headquarters. Rampachodavaram division will consist of Rampachodavaram, Devipatnam, Y Ramavaram, Gurtedu, Addateegala, Gangavaram, Maredumilli and Rajavommangi mandals, while Yetapaka, Chinturu, Kunavaram, Vara Ramachandrapuram will come under Chinturu division.